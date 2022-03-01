Canada to petition ICC to probe alleged Russian war crimes - foreign minister

Canada will petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russian forces in Ukraine, its Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

The office of the ICC prosecutor on Monday said it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, just days after Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Joly, speaking to reporters in Geneva after taking part in a walk-out of a virtual speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the U.N. Human Rights Council, said: "Today also Canada will petition the International Criminal Court...against Russia for crimes against humanity and war crimes. And it was also important for us to show that we are steadfast in terms of our support to Ukraine".

