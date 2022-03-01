PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning. One Indian student has lost his life in Kharkiv this morning because of shelling in the area, said MEA in a statement.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan identified the deceased as Naveen Shekharappa from Chalageri village of Haveri district in Karnataka. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information and expressed condolences to the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Bagchi. This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

MEA on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations. On February 24, the Prime Minister chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on the Ukraine crisis.

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.(ANI)

