EU must increase capacity to prevent war, says EU foreign policy chief

The European Union must significantly increase its capacity to deter wars, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers on Tuesday.

"One of the lessons that we have to learn from the invasion of Ukraine is that more than ever Europe must think strategically about itself, it's environment and the world," Borrell told an emergency session of the European Parliament.

"We need to increase our deterrence capacity in order to prevent war."

