Russia's Putin united EU and NATO - EU Commission head

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has united the 27-nation European Union and the NATO military alliance, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was seeking to divide the EU, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved the exact opposite," she told the European Parliament.

