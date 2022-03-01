Left Menu

IG BSF inaugurates CCTV surveillance system at Indo-Bangladesh border

Sanjay Singh Gehlot, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati frontier visited the border outposts at Indo-Bangladesh (Indo-BD) and inaugurated the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:12 IST
IG BSF inaugurates CCTV surveillance system at Indo-Bangladesh border
Sanjay Singh Gehlot, IG, BSF inaugurated CCTV surveillance. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Singh Gehlot, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati frontier visited the border outposts at Indo-Bangladesh (Indo-BD) and inaugurated the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance on Monday. According to the press release, the IG, in presence of Brigadier Ravindra Singh Rawat (Retired), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Gopalpur sector, Sukumar Pattanaik, Commandant 75 Battalion BSF, officers, and subordinate officers inaugurated CCTV surveillance system.

"The CCTV surveillance system is installed with command and control system to monitor all the activities going on at the border in order to enhance round-the-clock surveillance to control various border crimes," added. Further, Gehlot interacted with troops and briefed them to remain extra vigilant and also to maintain a high level of operational preparedness.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of the border, heightened activities of the smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, the release stated that the CCTV surveillance system will help the soldiers at the border to vigil the border day and night to curb smuggling and border crimes on Indo-BD border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022