UK freezes assets of Belarusian army officials for 'destabilising' Ukraine

Britain on Tuesday froze the assets of four top Belarusian army officials for destabilising Ukraine and undermining or threatening its sovereignty and independence after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Andrei Burdyko, Victor Gulevich, Sergei Simonenko and Andrey Zhuk are now subject to an asset freeze, as per the government's notice https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1057992/Notice__Russia_010322.pdf. Two defence companies - JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant and JSC Integral - were also added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)