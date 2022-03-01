Left Menu

Russia cuts off Ukraine military from the Sea of Azov -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:18 IST
Russia cuts off Ukraine military from the Sea of Azov -TASS
Russian forces have cut off the Ukrainian military from the Sea of Azov north of the Black Sea, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The forces of Russian-backed separatists have reached the borders of Ukraine's Donetsk province and joined Russian troops, another agency, RIA, quoted the ministry as saying.

