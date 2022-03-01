Left Menu

Police recover 2 grenades, other munition from unoccupied house in Gurugram

A team of more than 50 personnel was working under the joint supervision of DCP crime Rajiv Deswal and DCP east Vijender Vij.The bomb disposal team was called and successfully defused the grenades and MK practice grenades after digging a 7-ft pit inside the plot, a police statement said.

Updated: 01-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:27 IST
  • India

Police recovered two hand grenades and other munition from an unoccupied house in Sector 31 area of Gurugram on Tuesday, officials said here.

Acting on a tip off, police raided the premises at around 10 AM and found the illegal cache after a five-hour search, they said, adding a bomb squad was called to defuse the explosives.

''Police recovered two hand grenades, 19 practice grenades, 43 empty cartridges in two polythene bags hidden inside a commode,'' a senior officer said.

The house owner has been identified as Ravinder Aggarwal, a resident of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, and he has been called to join the investigation, the officer said.

The house is just metres away from a CNG pump where a triple murder occurred in early hours of Monday. Police barricaded the area and restricted the movement of vehicles. A team of more than 50 personnel was working under the joint supervision of DCP (crime) Rajiv Deswal and DCP (east) Vijender Vij.

''The bomb disposal team was called and successfully defused the grenades and MK practice grenades after digging a 7-ft pit inside the plot,'' a police statement said.

