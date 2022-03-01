World News Roundup: Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs; Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU: 'Do prove that you are with us" and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs

Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU: 'Do prove that you are with us"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc. "We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelenskiy told an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc. "The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

Ukrainians face long journeys to borders as fighting escalates

Ukrainians arriving into the European Union on Tuesday described their frantic journeys to the border after leaving behind husbands and fathers to fight a Russian invasion and escaping their homes to the sound of shelling. As a massive Russian convoy rumbles toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the United Nations said more than 500,000 refugees had fled to neighbouring countries since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he has called "a special military operation" last Thursday.

Turkey urges respect for Black Sea straits pact after closing access

Turkey is calling on all sides in the Ukraine crisis to respect an international pact on passage through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying on Tuesday after Ankara closed access. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Ankara has the right to limit transit through its straits during wartime.

EU, US, British envoys boycott Lavrov speech at UN rights forum

Dozens of diplomats from the European Union (EU), United States and Britain walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. Lavrov was addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council remotely, having cancelled his attendance earlier due to what the Russian mission in Geneva said on Monday were EU states blocking his flight path.

Russian column bears down on Kyiv as battle for Ukraine capital intensifies

A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion. Nearly a week since Moscow unleashed its war on its neighbour, its troops have failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city after running into fierce resistance.

Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences

Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week. The British monarch, 95, has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and was previously said to have been suffering mild cold-like symptoms. Despite cancelling some events she continued with light duties after testing positive.

U.N. reports at least 536 civilian casualties in Ukraine

At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday. "The real toll is likely to be much higher," Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR), told a briefing, adding that 253 of the casualties were in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

Analysis-Foes over Ukraine, Russia and Western unity tested in Iran talks

Western powers and Russia have for almost a year worked closely to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the war in Ukraine is creating a sense of urgency to conclude talks before cooperation becomes impossible. The stakes are high. Failure after 10 months of talks could carry the risk of Tehran getting to within a short sprint of nuclear weapons and igniting a fresh war in the Middle East. It could also see more harsh sanctions on Iran by the West and continued upward pressure on world oil prices already strained by the Ukraine conflict.

