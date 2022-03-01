Left Menu

Ukraine demands withdrawal of Russian troops - presidential aide

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:31 IST
Ukraine demands withdrawal of Russian troops - presidential aide
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine was seeking an end to hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, a presidential aide said on Tuesday, adding that Kyiv would not agree to a break up of Ukraine's territory or allow invading troops to remain on its land.

Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych did not respond to a question on when talks with Russia could resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022