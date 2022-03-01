Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare: Court rejects bail plea of dismissed cop

A special court here on Tuesday denied bail to dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency NIA for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. Kazis role came to light after Waze was arrested on March 13 last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Tuesday denied bail to dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. Kazi's bail plea was rejected by special judge A T Wankhede. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Kazi, who had closely worked with accused policeman Sachin Waze, was posted with the crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch when the gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio car was found outside Antilia, the official residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Kazi's role came to light after Waze was arrested on March 13 last year. He is accused of destroying evidence pertaining to the case.

Apart from Kazi and Waze, other accused in the case include former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and former policemen Vinayak Shinde and Sunil Mane.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 last year, and Hiran, who had claimed he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5.

