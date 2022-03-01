Norway's Storebrand Asset Management to exit Russia
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's Storebrand Asset Management said on Tuesday it would divest from Russia, the latest international investor to leave the country after the invasion of Ukraine.
The Nordic investor, which has $113 billion of assets under management, said the decision affected investments in 19 companies with a value of 1.4 billion crowns ($158.78 million).($1 = 8.8172 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate