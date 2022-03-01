Norway's Storebrand Asset Management to exit Russia

Norway's Storebrand Asset Management said on Tuesday it would divest from Russia, the latest international investor to leave the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Nordic investor, which has $113 billion of assets under management, said the decision affected investments in 19 companies with a value of 1.4 billion crowns ($158.78 million).($1 = 8.8172 Norwegian crowns)

