Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war - foreign ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to use Beijing's ties with Moscow to stop Russia's military invasion of its neighbour, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kuleba Beijing was ready to make every effort to help end the war through diplomacy.

