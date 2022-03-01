Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv
Russia will strike sites in Kyiv belonging to Ukraine's security service and a special operations unit, Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The strikes aim to prevent "information attacks" on Russia, the ministry said, urging those near the sites to leave the areas.
