Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia will strike sites in Kyiv belonging to Ukraine's security service and a special operations unit, Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The strikes aim to prevent "information attacks" on Russia, the ministry said, urging those near the sites to leave the areas.

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

