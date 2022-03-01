Left Menu

Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi, MEA to ensure no more lives are lost in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv because of shelling in the area this morning.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:53 IST
Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi, MEA to ensure no more lives are lost in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv because of shelling in the area this morning. He said that every Indian's life is precious and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that no more lives are lost in this conflict.

Soren, in a tweet, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about this unfortunate development. Every Indian citizen's life is precious and I urge @PMOIndia and @MEAIndia to ensure that no more lives are lost in conflict." "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the deceased student's family members," the chief minister further tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information and expressed condolences to the family. "With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Bagchi. This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. "Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022