Left Menu

Man held with 600 gm of smack: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:53 IST
Man held with 600 gm of smack: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of 600 gram of smack worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Sohanlal was found with the narcotics substance during a routine checking of a Rajasthan Roadways bus in which he was travelling from Udaipur to Sanchore, police said. During the checking of the bus in the Sirohi district, he was found hiding the drug in his bag, police said.

''Nearly 600 gram of smack having an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore was recovered from the accused,'' Mandar SHO Ashok Singh said.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, he added. PTI AG RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022