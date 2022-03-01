PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine issue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday evening on the Ukraine crisis with focus on the evacuation of Indian citizens from the war-hit country, official sources said.
This was his fourth meeting on the Ukraine situation since Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were among those who attended the meeting besides top bureaucrats. The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student also losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.
Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students.
