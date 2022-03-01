Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:09 IST
A draft resolution being prepared for Wednesday's emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors strongly criticises Russia's invasion of Ukraine and already has majority support, diplomats said on Tuesday.

The board of the IAEA "condemns in the strongest terms the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine", the draft text seen by Reuters said.

The text is still being negotiated and could yet be watered down in order to gain more votes on the Board, diplomats said, adding that it had not yet been submitted.

