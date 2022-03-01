Left Menu

Guj: Three held for forging RC books, Aadhaar cards in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:28 IST
Guj: Three held for forging RC books, Aadhaar cards in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly forging registration certificate (RC) books of vehicles, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs to help people get loans to buy two-wheelers and forge payment receipts of fines for traffic violations in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused Vishwanath Sav would supply duplicate receipts of payment of fines to agents of regional transport office (RTO), an official from Dindoli police station said.

The police seized materials used to forge duplicate documents from Sav's residence and arrested two RTO agents in this connection, he said.

Sav charged Rs 2,000 for a fake RC book and Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for bogus Aadhaar card and voter ID, he said.

''The accused was in touch with the RTO agents through whom he would receive memos of traffic violations issued by the police along with the copy of RC books, and supply duplicate receipts of payment,'' the official said.

The trio has been booked for forgery and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022