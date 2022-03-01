Ukraine asks Germany to help close skies to stop Russian strikes on cities
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:34 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to help close the skies over Ukraine to halt the shelling of civilians by Russia. "Had a phone conversation with Chancellor Scholz. Spoke about Russia's shelling of residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks. Emphasized the need to close the sky over Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
He also told Scholz to move swiflty on Ukraine's EU membership bid.
