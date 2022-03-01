Left Menu

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the high-level meeting on Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting is being attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

The Prime minister had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland. (ANI)

