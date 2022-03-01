Left Menu

EU must prepare for millions of refugees from Ukraine, commissioner says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:45 IST
The European Union must prepare for "millions" more refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine after more than 400,000 have passed into the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday on a visit to Slovakia.

She said she hoped the European Council would activate the temporary protection directive on Thursday giving protection to those fleeing, and added they were looking at deploying more people to help the EU country's bordering Ukraine.

