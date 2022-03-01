Left Menu

Delhi: Two men rob mobile phones at gunpoint from showroom

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed 14 mobile phones at gunpoint from a showroom in northwest Delhis Rohini area on Tuesday, police said. The men, who had covered their faces, entered the showroom and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:34 IST
''When our team reached the spot, we found that 14 mobile phones had been robbed by the two accused,'' said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

A case has been registered under IPC sections of robbery and efforts are being made to trace the accused, he said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the accused.

