Estonia calls on NATO for stronger defence of its Baltic members

NATO must improve its defences of the Baltic nations, the most vulnerable part of the military alliance, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a news conference on Tuesday. "This includes, on land, establishing a permanent, increased forward presence. In the air, establishing a credible defence posture.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:57 IST
NATO must improve its defences of the Baltic nations, the most vulnerable part of the military alliance, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a news conference on Tuesday.

"This includes, on land, establishing a permanent, increased forward presence. In the air, establishing a credible defence posture. And a sense of urgency in developing NATO's upgraded defence plan," Kallas said after meeting with Britain's Boris Johnson and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The three met at Estonia's Tapa Military Base.

