Left Menu

Yaba tablets, banned cough syrup worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Meghalaya, two held

Two men from Assam were arrested in Meghalayas South Garo Hills district for allegedly smuggling out banned cough syrup bottles and Yaba tablets, worth Rs 20 lakh together to Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state policemen and the Border Security Force personnel apprehended the duo from Malikona village on Monday and recovered 1,125 Yaba tablets and 98 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from their possession, he said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:01 IST
Yaba tablets, banned cough syrup worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Meghalaya, two held
  • Country:
  • India

Two men from Assam were arrested in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district for allegedly smuggling out banned cough syrup bottles and Yaba tablets, worth Rs 20 lakh together to Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state policemen and the Border Security Force personnel apprehended the duo from Malikona village on Monday and recovered 1,125 Yaba tablets and 98 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from their possession, he said. The two accused hail from Assam's Goalpara district, a BSF spokesperson said.

Drug peddlers usually smuggled the banned cough syrup and Yaba tablets from Myanmar and supplied such contraband to Bangladesh as there is huge demand for these items, he said.

Yaba tablets are also called Amphetamines or party drugs. Seized items were handed over to Bhagmara police station and a case has been registered against the two, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022