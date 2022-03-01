Left Menu

Six more students belonging to Uttarakhand return from Ukraine

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:05 IST
Six more students from Uttarakhand were brought back to India from war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday.

The students were welcomed in Delhi by Uttarakhand's Additional Resident Commissioner Ajay Mishra, Senior Management Officer Ranjan Mishra and assistant protocol officers Manoj Joshi and Deepak Chamoli.

The students who came on flights 6E 8386 and 6E 9541 are Bhanu Pratap Singh Tomar and Manish Kumar Thapa from Dehradun, Kurban Ali and Kanhaiya from Haridwar, Prashant from Udham Singh Nagar and Riya Rawat from Pauri Garhwal.

Ten students from Uttarakhand returned to the country from Ukraine on Sunday, seven on Monday and six on Tuesday.

