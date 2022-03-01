Left Menu

Man accused of killing Samaa TV journalist shot dead: Pakistan police

Pakistan police on Tuesday claimed to have shot dead one of the suspects accused of killing senior journalist Athar Mateen in an altercation here last month. Police said the deceased, Muhammad Anwar, from Khuzdar in Balochistan, was one of the main suspects in last months killing of the journalist.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:23 IST
Man accused of killing Samaa TV journalist shot dead: Pakistan police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan police on Tuesday claimed to have shot dead one of the suspects accused of killing senior journalist Athar Mateen in an altercation here last month. A road-blockade was set up in Shahdadkot, 470 km north of provincial capital Karachi, by local police and officers from Karachi West, Sindh Police said in a statement, adding that a suspect motorist was signalled to stop. However, the man opened fire and was killed in retaliatory shooting by the police. Police said the deceased, Muhammad Anwar, from Khuzdar in Balochistan, was one of the main suspects in last month's killing of the journalist. The deceased was also wanted in robbery, and other heinous crimes and had served jail time on three different occasions. On February 18, Athar Mateen, journalist at SAMAA News Channel, was driving home after dropping off his children at school, when he saw the two men robbing a passerby. Mateen tried to ram the thieves with his car but one of them escaped and shot him dead. The killing of an honest newsman enraged Pakistanis as it was covered in great detail in the press and social media, putting the provincial Pakistan People Party-government in Sindh under immense pressure to respond. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also condemned the ''brutal murder'' and directed law enforcers to take every possible step to bring the culprits to justice.

Last week, Balochistan Police confirmed to have nabbed the other accused from Khuzdar in Mateen's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022