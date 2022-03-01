Left Menu

Putin and Maduro discussed increasing partnership between Russia, Venezuela -IFX

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed increasing a strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela in a phone call on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and Maduro expressed support for Russia, the Kremlin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

