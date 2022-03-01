Left Menu

Elgar case: Sudha Bharadwaj seeks court's permission to shift back to Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:34 IST
Sudha Bharadwaj, recently released on bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, on Tuesday filed an application before a court seeking permission to live in suburban Mumbai.

Bharadwaj was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2021.

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, while passing the release order, had directed that she shall not leave Mumbai without permission.

Bharadwaj had then requested the court to allow her to live in neighbouring Thane instead, saying finding accommodation in Mumbai was very expensive. The court had granted the request.

In the latest plea, Bharadwaj sought the court's permission to live in Mumbai's Oshiwara suburb with a friend.

Special Judge D E Kothalikar has asked the NIA lawyer to file its say.

Meanwhile, Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, another accused in the case, has filed an application seeking a cot inside the prison as he suffers from multiple ailments.

The court directed his lawyer to serve a copy of the application to the superintendent of Taloja jail, where Teltumbde is lodged under judicial custody.

The jail superintendent shall submit his report at the next hearing, the court said.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing to March 15.

Bharadwaj, Teltumbde and several other Left-leaning activists and writers were arrested for alleged links to Maoists following the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune in December 2017.

