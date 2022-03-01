Man stabbed to death during fight over playing loud music in gym in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday after a fight broke out between two groups over playing loud music inside a gym in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Manchanda, a resident of Motia Khan in Paharganj and he owned a shop, they said. According to police, the Paharganj Police Station received information on Tuesday from Lady Hardinge Hospital about some people who were injured in a fight at Fitness Hub Gym in Chuna Mandi at Paharganj. Police rushed to the hospital where two people from one group and four from another group were admitted after being injured. Manoj suffered serious injuries and died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chahan said. A case was registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder and common intention following a statement of Vicky Manchanda, the brother of the deceased, the DCP said. Vicky said that Mayank Manchanda called up his father Manoj around 10 am, informing him that his acquaintances Saurav Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Manjeet Sharma and Rahul Sharma, all resident of Ghee Mandi in Paharganj, were fighting with him at the gym, police said. Both Vicky and Manoj reached the gym and the two parties got into a scuffle with each other, suffering serious injuries in the process, they said. The two parties were also involved in a case registered under section 160 (committing affray) of the IPC last year, they said.

Police said an investigation is underway and two accused have apprehended.

