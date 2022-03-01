Candle march held in Delhi to pay tribute to Indian student killed in Ukraine

Workers of the Congress' youth wing held a candle march here to pay tribute to the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. The march was carried out from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office to Jantar Mantar. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar died on Tuesday in shelling in Kharkiv which is witnessing intense fighting in face of a renewed Russian assault.

Extending ''deepest condolences'' to the family members of Gyanagoudar, IYC National President, Srinivas BV said, ''Between life and death, instead of helping thousands of Indians, the (Narendra) Modi government is giving only advice of self-reliance. ''For the past five days, the Modi government is simply driving thousands of children in Ukraine from here to there.'' ''We demand the government to ensure the safe return of the students as early as possible,'' Rahul Rao the national media in-charge of IYC said.

The Left-backed All India Students Association also held candlelight vigils at Sheikh Sarai Authority, Vijay Nagar Mother Dairy at Satya Square.

