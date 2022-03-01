Russian move on Kyiv stalled for now, may be rethinking approach- U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:52 IST
Russia's military move on Kyiv has stalled as its forces face logistics challenges, including a shortage of food for some units, and appear to be reevaluating how to move forward on the city, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.
"One reason why things appear to be stalled north of Kyiv is that the Russians themselves are regrouping and rethinking and trying to adjust to the challenges that they've had," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
