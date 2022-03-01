Left Menu

5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:58 IST
5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
A senior Western intelligence official briefed by multiple intelligence agencies estimated on Tuesday that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed so far, and that Ukrainian forces have eliminated significant numbers of Russian aircraft and tanks and some air defense systems.

The official said that Russian forces have increased use of artillery north of Kyiv and around the eastern city of Kharkiv and northern city of Chernihiv, and have been using heavier weapons over the last 48 hours.

The official also said that Russian forces are bogging down in the Donbas region in the east, where most Ukrainian forces are concentrated after eight years fighting Russian-backed separatists there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence assessment.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

