Lukashenko says units are at bases, but Belarus could mobilise in 2-3 days -Belta
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said none of his country's military units had moved from their bases, but that the country could mobilise in two to three days in the event of danger, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
