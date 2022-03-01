Left Menu

Ukraine condemns Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower near Holocaust memorial site

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Russia was barbaric for attacking on Tuesday a TV tower near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. "Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," it said on Twitter.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:05 IST
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Russia was barbaric for attacking on Tuesday a TV tower near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

"Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," it said on Twitter. "Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian."

