Ukraine condemns Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower near Holocaust memorial site
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Russia was barbaric for attacking on Tuesday a TV tower near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. "Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," it said on Twitter.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Russia was barbaric for attacking on Tuesday a TV tower near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
"Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," it said on Twitter. "Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian."
