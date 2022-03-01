Left Menu

Man shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur over old rivalry, say police

they then fled, police said.Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said Gopi was earlier booked in a murder case that took place in Patti last November. He had also been booked in a drug case two years ago, the SSP said.Deputy SP Investigation Jagdish Kumar said preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting incident is the fallout of some old rivalry.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:07 IST
Man shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur over old rivalry, say police
  • Country:
  • India

A man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a restaurant in the Zira area here on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a fallout of old rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Patti in the Tarn Taran area.

He had come to the restaurant with his friend when two unidentified persons entered and opened fire at him. they then fled, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said Gopi was earlier booked in a murder case that took place in Patti last November. He had also been booked in a drug case two years ago, the SSP said.

Deputy SP (Investigation) Jagdish Kumar said preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting incident is the fallout of some old rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022