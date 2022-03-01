Left Menu

May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul give strength to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief, he said in a tweet.Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a resident of Karnataka, was killed in Ukraines Kharkiv city Tuesday morning.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:13 IST
Sukhbir, Harsimrat condole death of Indian student in Ukraine
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of an Indian student in war-hit Ukraine.

“Really pained to hear about the untimely demise of NaveenShekarappa, the Indian student who lost his life during shelling in Kharkiv. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul & give strength to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief,” he said in a tweet.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a resident of Karnataka, was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv city Tuesday morning. This is India's first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also condoled the death of the student.

“Grieved to hear about the tragic & untimely demise of Indian student Naveen, who lost his life amid shelling in Kharkiv. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased. May Gurusahib rest the departed soul in peace,” she said in a tweet. PTI CHS VSD SRY

