Left Menu

Corruption case: Court allows CBI to record Anil Deshmukh's statement in prison

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:14 IST
Corruption case: Court allows CBI to record Anil Deshmukh's statement in prison
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here has granted the CBI permission to record statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case against him.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge R N Rokade on Monday allowed the probe agency to record Deshmukh's statement in Arthur road jail where he is lodged. CBI officers can meet him for three days form March 3.

The statement would be recorded in the presence of a prison officer deputed by Arthur Road jail superintendent.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, who was then home minister, had asked some select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars.

Deshmukh denied the allegations but had to step down from his post.

The CBI lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry. PTI AVI KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022