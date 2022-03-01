Left Menu

Centre didn't take steps in time to evacuate Indian students from war-hit Ukraine: Rajasthan MP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:35 IST
Centre didn't take steps in time to evacuate Indian students from war-hit Ukraine: Rajasthan MP
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday said Indian students would not have been in trouble, if the Centre had taken steps in time to evacuate them from war-hit Ukraine.

He also said that the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv is also part of the government's failure on timely evacuation.

''The Centre believes the elections to be more important than the lives of students of India stranded in Ukraine,'' the Naguar MP said in a statement, referring to the ongoing assembly polls.

Rather than sending some ministers to border countries of Ukraine to ''show-off'' after the situation has worsened, it would have been better that the government would have brought all the students from there on time to India, Beniwal said.

Union ministers have been sent to countries bordering Ukraine to oversee evacuation operations.

Beniwal claimed that till now, less than 2,000 students have been evacuated while more than 20,000 students, including from Rajasthan, are stuck in different parts of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, till now, 1,396 Indians have been brought back home in six flights as part of the evacuation mission and the total number of Indians who have left Ukraine since India issued the first advisory earlier this month is around 8,000.

An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, reside in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022