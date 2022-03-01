Centre didn't take steps in time to evacuate Indian students from war-hit Ukraine: Rajasthan MP

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday said Indian students would not have been in trouble, if the Centre had taken steps in time to evacuate them from war-hit Ukraine.

He also said that the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv is also part of the government's failure on timely evacuation.

''The Centre believes the elections to be more important than the lives of students of India stranded in Ukraine,'' the Naguar MP said in a statement, referring to the ongoing assembly polls.

Rather than sending some ministers to border countries of Ukraine to ''show-off'' after the situation has worsened, it would have been better that the government would have brought all the students from there on time to India, Beniwal said.

Union ministers have been sent to countries bordering Ukraine to oversee evacuation operations.

Beniwal claimed that till now, less than 2,000 students have been evacuated while more than 20,000 students, including from Rajasthan, are stuck in different parts of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, till now, 1,396 Indians have been brought back home in six flights as part of the evacuation mission and the total number of Indians who have left Ukraine since India issued the first advisory earlier this month is around 8,000.

An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, reside in Ukraine.

