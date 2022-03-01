Ukraine says Russia has plan to introduce Belarussian troops into the conflict
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:39 IST
The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing a provocation to justify the entry of Belarussian troops into the conflict.
In a post on social media, it said it had data showing there were about 300 Belarussian tanks in Belarus near the border with Ukraine.
