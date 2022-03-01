C'garh: Home Guard jawan dies by suicide in Bijapur district

A 45-year-old home guard jawan allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the Collector's bungalow in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Hemendra Manjhi was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the Collector's bungalow on Tuesday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

Manjhi, a resident of Bijapur town, was deployed on the main gate as a guard.

The incident came to light when the other personnel arrived for duty.

A suicide note purportedly written by Manjhi was also found, Shukla said, without divulging its contents. Probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK

