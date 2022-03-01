Left Menu

Mumbai court dismisses bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar in 'Bulli Bai' app case

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, who is currently lodged in jail in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:47 IST
Mumbai court dismisses bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar in 'Bulli Bai' app case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, who is currently lodged in jail in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. He was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Earlier in January 2021, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by the GitHub platform. West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022