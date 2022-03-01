Indian scientists condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Indian scientists have said the military aggression must ''immediately stop'' and the Russian troops should withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

In a statement, the scientists and science activists associated with ''India March for Science'' said the recent actions by Russia violate all canons of international law. ''We strongly urge that the military aggression must immediately stop and the Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian territory. All counter provocations by the USA and NATO countries must also end. It is for the Ukrainian people to decide their political future without interference or pressure from any outside powers,'' the statement read.

It was signed by Soumitro Banerjee, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, on behalf of four scientists.

The scientists strongly protested the latest threat of use of nuclear weapons issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

''We request the scientific community of the whole world to unitedly stand for peace and build a movement to ensure that science and technology are used only for the advancement of society and not for destructive purposes to serve vested interests,'' the statement read.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the Russian offensive, according to the Ukrainian government, while more than five lakh people have fled the east European country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)