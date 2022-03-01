Ukraine president says he spoke with Biden about sanctions and defence aid
01-03-2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday about U.S. leadership on sanctions against Russia and defence assistance to Ukraine as it battles Russian troops.
"We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!," he said on Twitter.
