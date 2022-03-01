Situation in Ukraine an existential threat to Europe, Polish PM says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an existential threat to peace in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"Today we focus on the situation in Ukraine, because it is an existential threat to peace in Europe," Morawiecki said after a meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)