Situation in Ukraine an existential threat to Europe, Polish PM says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:05 IST
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an existential threat to peace in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.
"Today we focus on the situation in Ukraine, because it is an existential threat to peace in Europe," Morawiecki said after a meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.
