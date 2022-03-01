Left Menu

Builder, six family members arrested for duping flat-buyers of over Rs 100 crore

They also seized a Dubai citizenship card from Jains possession which he secured on the basis of fake documents.Police said Jain and his family members got fake documents made under the surname Garg. They have seized laptop, mobile phones and other documents.Police said they are trying to arrest Jains accomplices who are on the run.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:16 IST
Builder, six family members arrested for duping flat-buyers of over Rs 100 crore
  • Country:
  • India

A builder and six members of his family were arrested for allegedly duping flat-buyers of over Rs 100 crore from, police said on Tuesday.

The builder, Raj Kumar Jain, was running two companies named Red Apple and Idea builders. He is accused of borrowing money from people, enticing them by promising to pay a high rate of interest of them, City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

Jain was planning to settle in Dubai after obtaining its citizenship on the basis of fake documents. He and his family had got fake documents made using Garg as their surname, the official said.

The SP said Jain and his associates were booked in 29 cases of fraud earlier.

Police said they have arrested Jain, his sons Naman and Akshay, daughter Anusha, wife Indu and two other relatives Rishabh and Pratik. They also seized a Dubai citizenship card from Jain's possession which he secured on the basis of fake documents.

Police said Jain and his family members got fake documents made under the surname Garg. They have seized laptop, mobile phones and other documents.

Police said they are trying to arrest Jain's accomplices who are on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022