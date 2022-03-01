Left Menu

Maha: 80-year-old man kills self by lighting his own pyre

An 80-year-old man is suspected to have ended his life by lighting his own pyre in Nagpur district, police said.The incident took place at Kinhi village in Kuhi tehsil on Monday. The deceased was identified as Atmaram Motiram Thawkar.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:22 IST
Maha: 80-year-old man kills self by lighting his own pyre
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old man is suspected to have ended his life by lighting his own pyre in Nagpur district, police said.

The incident took place at Kinhi village in Kuhi tehsil on Monday. The deceased was identified as Atmaram Motiram Thawkar. Thawkar belonged to an affluent family and was a follower of the Warkari sect, said a local police official.

Thawkar had undergone a trachea surgery in 2006 but had not been cured completely, according to his family.

As per the initial probe, he performed puja at a village temple, collected firewood and made a pyre in a field. His half-burnt body was found later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022