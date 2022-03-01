Left Menu

Libya's Bashagha says to base govt in Tripoli

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:22 IST
Libya's Bashagha says to base govt in Tripoli
Libya's Fathi Bashagha said he had made arrangements with what he called security and military authorities to base his new government in Tripoli after parliament confirmed him as prime minister after a vote on Tuesday.

Incumbent prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has rejected parliament's move to replace him and armed groups allied to Dbeibah may resist any attempt to install Bashagha in Tripoli.

