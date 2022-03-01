Russian prosecutors demand restricted access to radio station, TV
Russia's Prosecutor General's Office demands that Russia restricts access to Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, and the TV Rain online news channel, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The request is caused by "targeted and systematic posting on the websites of Ekho Moskvy and TV Rain of information calling for extremist activities, violence and deliberately false information about the actions of Russian forces as part of a special operation" in Ukraine, it said in the statement.
