France, Germany, Poland committed to strengthening Ukraine's integration with EU

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:30 IST
France, Germany and Poland on Tuesday said they backed Ukraine building closer political and economic ties with the European Union. At a meeting of the "Weimar Triangle" in Lodz, Poland, the three countries said they "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union and its internal market".

Ukraine formally applied for EU membership on Monday, but the process is likely to take years despite the support of member countries after Russia's invasion.

